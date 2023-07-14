LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $560 million with a cash option of $281.1 million.
The numbers are: 10-24-48-51-66
Mega Ball: 15
Megaplier: 2
There hasn't been a Mega Millions winner since April 18, when the winning ticket was sold in New York.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.
Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold to support causes and retailer commissions.
