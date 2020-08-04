LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- There is a new and tasty way to help struggling restaurants and industry workers get through this difficult time.
"Chef in a Box" begins Wednesday, and each week, a local restaurant and chef will be responsible for filling 50 bags with food, gift cards, swag and sometimes surprises.
The bags are $50. Half of the money will go to the restaurant and the other half will go to Apron Inc., an organization that gifts money to struggling industry workers who are out of a job. Over the past five months, Apron says it has given $250,000 to more than 500 struggling restaurant employees.
"We feel like we're doing very good work, and we're so grateful to all of the sponsorship from both the community and the corporations that have helped us so much," said Apron Inc. President Gary Fox. "It's been eye opening how generous the people of Louisville are."
You can pick up your "Chef in a Box" on Wednesdays and Thursdays from participating restaurants. More than 15 businesses have already signed up for the event, which will run through at least December.
Kicking off the start of "Chef in a Box" will be Chef Josh Moore of Volare.
