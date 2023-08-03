NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A dark yellow plume of smoke was released into the air after a chemical leak in New Albany, Indiana, on Thursday.
The leak took place at Blue Grass Chemical Specialties. The plant had similar leaks in March and June. Floyd County EMA director Kent Barrow confirmed the leak.
The smoke is viewable from Interstate 265.
It's unknown at this time what caused it or if there's any danger to the public. Local businesses have been asked to evacuate the area.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
