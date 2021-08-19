LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study shows the community is still split on what to do with Cherokee Park's scenic loop.
Last year, to stop the spread of COVID-19 by limiting gatherings, the city closed roads in the park. As cases initially improved in mid-2021, roads remained closed until June when the city announced a "trial" solution.
The city re-opened some of the roads in the park to vehicle traffic. Others, however, remained closed, as some cyclists raised safety concerns about having traffic so close to cyclists and pedestrians.
Some bikers and walkers say keeping certain roads closed makes them feel safer.
Others, including some people with disabilities, say all of the roads should reopen.
Metro Council will consider the study's findings before voting on a plan in the coming weeks.
