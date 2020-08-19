LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he intentionally caused a crash that left a child in critical condition.
According to an arrest report, the crash took place on southbound Interstate 65 near Arthur Street, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say 26-year-old Joyrin Bumpous was driving a car containing five juveniles and his girlfriend. According to the arrest report, one of the occupants of the car told police that Bumpous said, "I will show you crazy!" before intentionally veering the car to the right, then to the left, before crashing it into the center retaining wall.
As a result of the crash, the rear hatch of the vehicle opened and one of the five juveniles inside fell out.
Two of the juveniles — ages 1 and 6 — were transported to Norton Children's Hospital with injuries. According to the arrest report, the 6-year-old was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Bumpous admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day, including when he was at the park with the kids. Officers found two small bags of marijuana on his person, according to the arrest report.
Police say none of the children were in the appropriate child safety seats or restraints.
Bumpous was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
