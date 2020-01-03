By: Frank Stamper
WDRB Photojournalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local elementary school kids are getting an early look at college thanks to "Kids' College" at Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana.
The children can take classes in subject ranging from robotics to cooking.
"Some of the most popular are the Lego robotics class," said Tricia Wall, the chair of the Ivy Tech School of Education Department. "We have a cooking class, a coding class, we have some science classes they can take as well. Those are some of the favorites."
On Friday, several children could be seen examining and touching a large snake from a presenter who was teaching about reptilian biology.
"You'll walk past the class, and you'll see lots of kids who are super-engaged in learning and doing fun activities." Wall said. "I knew that if you offer engaging classes and you have kids doing lots of hands-on activities, they'll come, and they'll want to learn and be interested in different topics."
Wall said the children aren't just playing around.
"They love playing with Legos, but now teach them a little bit of the coding and the background that goes into making those things run," she said. "If you walk into those classes, you'll see them smiling. They don't want to leave those classes."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.