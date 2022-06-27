LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –- The Healing Place, a Louisville organization that works to provide a path to recovery for drug and alcohol addiction, has partnered with ChooseWell Communities to strengthen its recovery process.
The partnership will allow ChooseWell Communities to expand its services for parents with children who are 5 and under.
Once the parent completes a residential addiction recovery program at The Healing Place, ChooseWell Communities officials will step in, and provide services that help maintain long-term sobriety like housing, counseling and education programming for families.
Since ChooseWell Communities was founded eight years ago, they have helped 95 families find permanent housing and led them through "recovery-focused coaching and support," according to a news release.
The organization currently serves around 20 families, and Monday's announcement will allow them to serve up to 80 families.
"This partnership with The Healing Place will allow us to open our doors and increase our capacity to serve even more patients who have completed addiction recovery programs," said ChooseWell Communities Co-Founder Kim Mascaro.
Happy Monday, everyone. I’m here at The Women’s Healing Place where officials are announcing a new partnership with Choosewell Communities that will help provide individuals struggling with addiction with more resources than ever before. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/hYjqcqd9zM— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) June 27, 2022
Former patients said the organizations have had a "serious impact" on them.
"We provide meals each week where everyone can come together for a meal." Director of ChooseWell Leigh Ann Yost said. "We have the family emergency fund where we do have the actual capital to help them just in case of emergencies."
Kentucky leads the national in child abuse and adverse childhood experiences, according to ChooseWell Communities.
All of the parents in ChooseWell's program have experienced six or more adverse childhood experiences — childhood experiences of abuse, neglect and household dysfunction that increases the risk of poor health and social outcomes in adulthood, according to a news release.
"So often the focus is on getting help for the person battling addiction that we forget about the impact to everyone else involved, especially children," said Heather Gibson, vice president of program services at The Healing Place. "It is our hope that this partnership with ChooseWell Communities will not just bring families back together but address the trauma and cyclical nature of addiction."
To get help or addiction resources from ChooseWell Communities and The Healing Place, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.