LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music star Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane helped put Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass over their goal of $75,000 for the 10 for $10 campaign.
They donated $36,000 to the organization, and it came just weeks after the Big Brothers Big Sisters' office was burglarized. A majority of its auction items, along with office equipment, were stolen.
"Big Brothers Big Sisters is extremely grateful for the Stapleton family's generosity," Big Brothers Big Sisters said in a Facebook post. "Not only is he a brilliant singer songwriter but he is thoughtful, kind and cares about the needs of children in Kentucky. It would be an understatement to say that we are thankful for their support of our mission to defend the potential of kids in central Kentucky."
Stapleton is a Kentucky native and his charity, the Outlaw State of Kind, was founded in 2016 to support a variety of causes.
