LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas came early this year in NuLu — the pop-up bar Miracle on Market is back open.
This is the sixth year for the specialty bar — where even the drinks have festive names — like "Elfing Around" and a "Snowball Old Fashioned."
But it's more than just a bar. The space is decked out with Christmas decorations, Christmas karaoke, Christmas movies and an ugly sweater party.
"We love welcoming people in for Christmas, it's such a joyous time of year and so we're really excited to be back in action," Bradley Hammond, general manager, said.
Miracle on Market is behind Galaxie in NuLu. It's open now through Dec. 24. Reservations are not required.
