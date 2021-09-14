LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horse racing returns to Thursdays this week at Churchill Downs.
The track in south Louisville is hosting the first of three "Twilight Thursday" programs on Sept. 16. It marks the beginning of a 12-day September meet that goes through Oct. 3.
Races are held Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the September meets
The opening night includes eight races, all of which will be run on the main dirt track. General admission is $5.
On Thursday, Churchill Downs will offer $1 beers, live music and food trucks.
Saturday marks the beginning of "Downs After Dark", which also features Louisville Live, a preseason basketball event for the University of Louisville men's basketball team.
