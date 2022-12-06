LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a sure sign the Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, Churchill Downs has unveiled the 2023 "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby."
The piece was created by renowned international artist Romero Britto, officials said Tuesday.
"Considered one of the most celebrated living artists in the world," the Brazil native used bold and vibrant colors to bring his depiction of the Run for the Roses to life, Churchill Downs said.
Britto is set to attend the Derby in May and participate in a variety of the week's special activities.
"I'm honored to partner with Churchill Downs to unveil the official art of this year's Kentucky Derby and celebrate this spectacular occasion," Britto said in a news release.
The artwork will be featured on racing programs and merchandise for both the Derby and the Kentucky Oaks. Limited-edition prints featuring the artwork are available for purchase by clicking here.
Kentucky Derby 149 is set for May 6, 2023.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.