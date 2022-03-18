LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, associate medical director for Louisville's health department, has died.
Mayor Greg Fischer's office shared the news in a statement just before noon on Friday, but the circumstances of her death were not released.
The Louisville Metro Government team and our city's health community are heartbroken to hear of the sudden & unexpected passing of Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage. My statement: pic.twitter.com/F5ajlOLNfD— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) March 18, 2022
Hartlage was one of the leaders overseeing the city's COVID-19 vaccine operations.
"The Louisville Metro Government team and our city's health community are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage. Dr. Hartlage will be remembered in our community as a deeply compassionate, inspirational leader who made a switch to public health in the middle of a historic public health crisis, and took command of an amazing team of city workers and volunteers to vaccinate tens of thousands of people in a previously unthinkably short amount of time, while also working to ensure vaccines are being distributed equitably throughout the community and communicating facts about their safety in relatable ways to non-medical professionals. LouVax and our community's wider vaccine efforts have saved countless lives and will long be celebrated as one of the city's signature achievements, and with it Dr. Hartlage's central role and leadership. Our thoughts are with her family and the colleagues and volunteers who worked so closely with her." - Mayor Greg Fischer
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage helped save thousands of lives through her tireless and heroic efforts leading vaccinations in Louisville. Britainy and I are sorry to hear of her unexpected passing and we are holding her family, @LouisvilleMetro and @LouMetroHealth in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/Q35X1J3jdI— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 18, 2022
Gov. Andy Beshear Tweeted his support of Hartlage's family, saying "Britainy and I are sorry to hear of her unexpected passing."
"Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage helped save thousands of lives through her tireless and heroic efforts leading vaccinations in Louisville," Beshear said.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said her office was "stunned and deeply saddened" by the "sudden and unexpected passing" of Hartlage.
“We are stunned and deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage. Our hearts and prayers are with her family as well as the many employees, partners and volunteers who have worked closely with her over the past two years. We are so grateful for the opportunity to have known and worked with her. As a result of her leadership, knowledge and planning, thousands of our Louisville residents received life-saving COVID-19 vaccines.” - Dr. Sarah Moyer
Hartlage's family is asking those wishing to honor her to contribute to the charity she created, "I Heart Camille," by clicking here.
