LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works for a new park in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
Wednesday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, representatives from the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL Foundation, and other city leaders will announce the project at 13th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
The city bought the former Porter Paints site, where the park is expected to be built, back in 2018.
The new park will have an accessible playground, sports courts, a soccer and football field, splashpad, walking path and a pavilion.
The park would replace the Old Walnut Park, which used to be at 9th and Muhammad Ali.
City leaders said it's part of the Russell/Beecher Terrace Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant being used by Louisville Metro Housing Authority and Metro Government to recreate and enhance "significant recreational amenities on and near Beecher Terrace." It also plans on preserving the historic Baxter Community Center building with the grant.
