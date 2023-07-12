LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Charlestown is expanding a park to offer a space for teenagers to hang out in southern Indiana.
Charlestown Family Activities Park is expanding to offer a space called "The Depot." Community sessions were held to gain input from teenagers and families to find out what the space should featured.
The portion of the park will have a space for outdoor games, a stage, a smoothie and coffee bar, access to video game systems and more. There will also be shaded cabanas with lounge chairs.
"This project addresses the needs from the 2021 Parks Masterplan seeking activities for teens," Mayor Treva Hodges said in a news release Wednesday. "Students were excited to see our initial concept after designing a space based on their ideas. The students then gave more suggestions leading to the finalized concept."
The space is designed to be accessible to people of all abilities.
Construction is planned to begin this month. It is expected to open this fall.
The Depot is planned to be constructed in two phases. The first phase that costs $250,000 features outdoor games, a hangout space and a smoothie and coffee bar. The second phase would include a mini-soccer field and beach volleyball once additional funding is acquired for the project.
