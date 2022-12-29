JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown swore in its first female mayor in over 200 years on Thursday.
Carol Pike will walk into Jeffersontown City Hall on Jan. 1 not as a councilwoman, but as the city's new mayor.
A long-standing City Council member before her November election win, Pike and her daughter hope her promotion to mayor inspires future generations.
"I've been on City Council since 1982, which would've made it 40 years this year," said Pike.
She's the first woman in Jeffersontown to hold the title of Madame Mayor in its roughly 225-year history. She will replace outgoing Mayor Bill Dieruf, who held the role for 12 years.
"I know this city backwards and forwards," she said.
Pike, who worked on the City Council under three different administrations, including Dieruf, said she sees her new role as an accomplishment for both herself, her daughter and potential future female politicians.
"She has always taught me and raised me to be an independent woman," Pike's daughter, Kim Wiseman, said.
"It's very emotional, it's exciting, it's exuberating, but it's also a little scary," said Pike. "But, I have a lot of good people surrounding me with good advice."
Along with the title comes work, as Pike hopes to continue growth in the city of nearly 30,000, starting with its industrial park.
"I ran on maintain, obtain and retain," she said. "Our industrial park is very, very important to the city of Jeffersontown, so I will continue to support them."
She also hopes to continue the development of the city's downtown.
"Everybody wants to move to Bardstown Road or Frankfort Avenue so you can walk to everything. That's what I want to see happen in Jeffersontown," she said. "I want it like that, so you can walk to a steakhouse and then go to the amphitheater."
Pike said during an interview with WDRB News in November that she wants to keep current Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders. She also said she plans to continue police initiatives like the DARE program with schools, and the Angel program, which focuses on supporting those struggling with drug addiction.
The city is working on building a new police headquarters, which broke ground Thursday.
Jeffersontown's eight council members were also sworn in Thursday, five returning members and three new members.
