LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown will be transitioning to a new mayor after 12 years under the leadership of Bill Dieruf.
Jeffersontown mayor-elect Carol Pike will take office in January. The first female mayor of Jeffersontown will oversee plenty of changes, including the construction of new police headquarters and a new amphitheater.
Pike has served as a city councilmember for several decades.
"I feel like I'm prepared," Pike said. "And I know how the city is run, and I have a lot of experience."
She has worked for three different administrations, including Dieruf. As the Republican candidate for Louisville mayor, Dieruf touted his accomplishments and economic momentum as the mayor of Jeffersontown.
Pike hopes to continue that growth in a city with nearly 30,000 people.
"I think that our growth will continue as long as we take care of our industrial park," Pike said.
As for public safety, she wants to keep current Jeffersontown Police chief Rick Sanders.
"We have talked, and we are in agreement, he's going to stay," Pike said.
Pike plans to continue police initiatives like the DARE program with schools, and the Angel program, which focuses on supporting those struggling with drug addiction.
Pike, who is real estate agent, is focused on potential. She's seeking a new restaurant near downtown and wants to bring an old trolley back to life to move people through town.
With the new amphitheater, Pike envisions Jeffersontown as an arts and crafts entertainment district.
"I would like to see people walk from the arts and crafts to the restaurants down to the amphitheater," Pike said. "I would love to see a Derby Dinner Playhouse come here."
While Pike wants Jeffersontown to be a great city to live in, she also wants it to be a destination.
Pike will take office Jan. 1, 2023.
