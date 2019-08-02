LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Electric scooters are so popular in Louisville you can find them parked along almost every major roadway, but they've have created some problems for pedestrians when parked improperly.
The city said Public Works is considering possibly piloting "Designated Group Parking Areas" for scooters, where people could pick the scooters up and drop them off there to park.
The picture below is what they look like in Santa Monica, Calif.
The scooter companies there are offering riders financial rewards to encourage them to end their rides in these drop zones. More than 100 drop zones have been installed in Santa Monica so far.
Louisville's plans are all in the very early stages, but the city did think of this when it came up with its dock-less vehicle policy. A section on the parking areas is already included in the policy.
The idea seems to be a popular one among Highlands residents who can't help but notice the large concentration of scooters parked along Bardstown Road each day.
"I think it's a great idea," Jalynn Saltsman said. "They'll have a designated spot just for them, and they won't just be thrown around."
The city also tracks data from all scooter rides and has the information to see where highest volume of scooters are being parked. The city says its identified potential locations for the Designated Group Parking Areas and is working with the operators to determine next steps.
The dock-less policy said it's up to the scooter companies to install the parking areas, with approval from Metro Government. WDRB News reached out to Bird, Lime and Bolt to learn more about what the parking areas could look like here, but haven't received a response from any of them.
