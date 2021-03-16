LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government is now accepting permit applications for public events as it begins to ease back restrictions put in place last year to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday that all events will still be held in accordance with guidelines and restrictions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It's important that we continue to stick to the precautions we know are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like social distancing and wearing masks," Fischer said in a news release. "But the steps we are announcing today are significant as we work to safely reopen our community and our economy and move past COVID-19."
Anyone looking to apply to hold events can click here to do so. The protocols still in place include people remaining 6 feet apart, wearing face masks and being screened for any sickness or direct exposure to the coronavirus. Any event with more than 50 people will have to have a record of all guests for contact tracing purposes.
Also, the city's public playground and basketball courts are back open. Summer sports leagues will begin this spring, again in accordance with CDC guidelines. Registration is underway here.
