LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police officer seen demonstrating outside of an abortion clinic will receive a $75,000 settlement from the city.
Attorneys for Officer Matthew Schrenger announced the settlement on Thursday. Schrenger was caught on camera demonstrating in uniform outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville on Feb. 20, 2021.
EMW is the only licensed abortion clinic in Kentucky. A Twitter account run by volunteer escorts at the clinic, shared the original photos of Schrenger and a squad car outside the center.
He was outside the clinic for about 45 minutes and video shows him holding a sign that says "pray to end abortion."
Schrenger was off-duty at the time and said he stopped to pray with his father before work. He sued the city last fall, claiming his constitutional rights were violated after he was suspended for more than four months while under investigation.
LMPD Chief Ericka Shields said there was no question that Schrenger participated in a protest while in uniform, which is against department policy.
Shields cleared him of any violations and said those rules were not consistently enforced. The department said Schrenger remains on the force.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office wouldn't comment on the settlement Thursday night.
Related Stories:
- Records reveal why LMPD did not discipline officer seen protesting at Louisville abortion clinic
- LMPD officer sues city over suspension for marching in uniform at abortion clinic
- LMPD officer seen marching outside EMW clinic won't be reprimanded, attorney says
- Surveillance video released by Louisville abortion clinic shows LMPD officer marching in protest
- LMPD investigating report of officer participating in protest outside Louisville abortion clinic
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.