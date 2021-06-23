LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police officer seen demonstrating outside of a Louisville abortion clinic is back on the job, according to an attorney representing the officer.
Surveillance video shows the officer, whose name has not been publicly revealed, park his marked police cruiser outside of the EMW Women's Surgical Center downtown in the early morning hours of Feb. 20.
The officer marched outside of the clinic for approximately 45 minutes, at one point holding a sign that read "pray to end abortion."
EMW staff said the officer intimidated patients and medical staff while wearing his uniform and gun.
Matt Heffron, an attorney with the Thomas More Society, said the officer was "quietly praying the rosary" in front of the abortion clinic with his dad that morning before his shift began.
The officer, who has been with the department for 13 years, was placed on "indefinite" administrative leave for his actions until now, according to Heffron.
The department also sent the officer notice that he had potentially violated LMPD's Standard Operating Procedure, according to the law firm.
"It it is astounding to those of us defending him — shocking actually — that the police department would treat a hardworking, loyal officer this way," Heffron said. "They left him twisting in the wind for four months because of off-duty prayer."
Heffron said LMPD will not formally discipline the officer, who has returned to work.
The department hasn't responded to a request for comment.
Related Stories:
- Surveillance video released by Louisville abortion clinic shows LMPD officer marching in protest
- LMPD investigating report of officer participating in protest outside Louisville abortion clinic
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.