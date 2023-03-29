LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major changes are planned for one of the busiest roads in Louisville.

Wednesday, the city's Office of Advanced Planning released the first draft of its plan to make the Preston Corridor safer and easier for people to get around.

A study conducted by city officials found nearly 50,000 residents live within a 10-minute walk of Preston Street, or Preston Highway, so the improvements would impact a large population.

Right now, Preston is known as one of the most dangerous corridors in the city, running from downtown to the Bullitt County line, with an average of 715 crashes each year, according to the city's study. Officials said there have been 13 fatalities and 33 serious injuries on Preston since 2021, citing Kentucky State Police.

The improvements to the corridor are in an effort to "decrease the number of severe ad fatal crashes" on the roadway and "improve the number and availability of useful transportation options along the corridor," the city said in a news release.

The plan calls for major improvements along that 13-mile stretch, such as wider sidewalks, center medians, high visibility crosswalks and better lighting, among others.

It also calls for a transformation of certain intersections, like Preston and Broadway, Preston and Eastern Parkway, and Preston at the Outer Loop.

The city's goal for those specific areas is to add green space, better connecting retail, residential and office spaces, and making those areas more walkable.

The plan also includes transportation improvements, like designated bus and bike lanes and mobility hubs.

"Our streets and roads are one of the foundations of a successful city," Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a news release. "By working together, we can make meaningful changes that increase public safety, improve our neighborhoods, lift our communities, and support local businesses."

Now that the initial plan has been released, the city is looking for input from the community. For more information and to submit feedback, click here.

