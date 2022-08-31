LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville park known for family fun has seen its share of violence.
Back in June, six people under the age of 18 were injured in the Big Four Bridge shooting, leading to an increased police presence this summer. This follows steps to increase surveillance in the past.
City leaders are focused on making Waterfront Park safer.
An agreement between park officials and the office of Metro Councilmember Jecorey Arthur will send District 4 capital infrastructure funds toward lighting parking lots.
In an Appropriations Committee meeting on Wednesday, Deborah Bilitski, the president of Waterfront Park, says $21,423.26 would cover previous costs for temporary lighting in three popular lots.
The remainder would then pay for permanent lighting in the Purple and Red lots.
"That's a great idea, especially there in the parking lot where you walk along the one-way," Regina Kiefer said.
The park would cover the cost for lighting the Silver parking lot.
"This is just a measure to improve public safety," Bilitski said.
The measure passed through committee and will move to the Council's consent calendar. The lights may not be in place for the final Waterfront Wednesday this year, coming Sept. 28.
Organizers say the events have gone smoothly and safely as the popular music and food night returned in full force this year.
