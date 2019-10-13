LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recovery home for victims of human trafficking is getting kicked out of its west Louisville neighborhood.
The home is run by the Kristy Love Foundation. It's one of many recovery homes in west Louisville that city leaders say was operating illegally.
A group of women were seen walking into the home on Date Street on Sunday afternoon.
"We're still open as a safe place," said Angela Renfro, executive director of the Kristy Love Foundation.
The recovery home for survivors of human trafficking has been at its current location for two years, but not for much longer.
"We will be moving out of this home, hopefully. We don't know what the situation will be, but I'm relying on my faith," Renfro said.
The city said the foundation was running the home without a permit. The Metro Board of Zoning Adjustment (BOZA) recently ruled the home could no longer operate in its location in the California neighborhood.
"I felt like I was being extorted all over again," said Renfro, a survivor of human trafficking, of the city's decision. "Retraumatized and everything."
But neighbors have said the recovery home has traumatized their neighborhood.
"What I have witnessed firsthand is that it tears a neighborhood apart," said neighbor Dino Johnson, who started a petition to kick the home off the street. "Anytime you have a business, there's rules and regulations that you have to follow, and you can't operate a business illegally for over two years without thinking you're going to face the consequences."
Metro Council President David James said he was flooded with complaints about the home.
"Drug use, frequent police calls, just all kinds of things that disturb a neighborhood," James said.
But Renfro said she's not discouraged; she'll take her work somewhere else.
"I'm still staying in town. I'm still standing strong," she said. "Actually, this makes me push even more."
The Kristy Love Foundation has a second home on Date Street. Its future will be decided by BOZA on Oct. 28.
