LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to curb an increase in violence in the Highlands, city leaders are working on ideas to add new safety measures.
One of those measures is the addition of the city's Ambassador Program to Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue.
The ambassadors can usually be seen in bright shirts around downtown Louisville, helping to make the city a cleaner, safer place.
Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, said she believes the ambassadors will make a big impact on the iconic stretch of the Highlands.
"Things like this, they sound small, but making sure there's someone there to direct tourists, to pick up trash, to do those neighborly things," she said. "But what we've seen, both in data and from experience, is that they really are game changers for these corridors."
Last month, Chambers Armstrong, who represents the Highlands, said she was considering a proposal that would change last call from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. in an effort to curb the spike in violence late at night.
But before filing the ordinance nearly a month later, she reconsidered, saying she'd been working with bar owners and "other late night businesses" to develop a plan to address public safety issues without changing last call. That new plan would provide money and resources to help boost security and reduce crime.
The new ambassadors will work in the Highlands weekly from Thursday through Sunday. The program is expected to start there in the next few weeks.
