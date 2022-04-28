LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers in southern Indiana said they'll focus on motorcycle traffic safety next month.
Starting Sunday, May 1, officers with the Clark County Sheriff's Office will target drivers jeopardizing the safety of motorcyclists. The department will also set up weekly at CC Powersports on Kopp Lane in Clarksville to promote motorcyclist safety.
It's all part of the High Visibility Enforcement Grant, which aims to protect motorcyclists "while they are lawfully operating on the roadways," Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said in a news release Thursday.
This is the fifth year Clark County's traffic safety partnership has participated in the grant program.
