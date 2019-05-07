LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville, Indiana, was awarded an $840,800 grant for developing 1.93 miles of the CSX Central Trail.
Clarksville was one of 17 recipients of funding for 42 miles of new trail development from the Next Level Trails program, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Department of Natural Resources Director Cameron Clark announced May 2.
The CSX Central Trail is a 1.9-mile asphalt, multi-use trail along a former CSX rail corridor southwest from Applegate Lane to Silver Creek, where the trail merges with the Ohio River Greenway.
The trail will connect to the Levee Trail, Heritage Trail and Lewis and Clark Trail, as well as several nearby schools, neighborhoods and commercial corridors.
The project includes a new trailhead at Eastern Boulevard and two pedestrian trailheads in Ray Lawrence Park and Beechwood Park.
"On behalf of the Town of Clarksville, we are extremely grateful to the Next Level Trails program and all of those involved," said Brain Kaluzny, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Superintendent, in a release. "This will allow improvement in quality of life and bring connections together within and between communities."
Governor Holcomb first announced plans for the $90 million program in December. In February, the governor's office said the program had received more than 80 applications seeking $144 million in funding.
"This is a great quality of life project and we are thrilled that DNR and Gov. Holcomb selected to fund our efforts to expand the existing trail system and help provide accessibility to all users," said Nic Langford, Clarksville Redevelopment Associate, in a release. "Next Level Trails is a fantastic way for the state to invest in local governments, and we can't wait to break ground. The new trail will help promote healthy, active lifestyles and be utilized for generations to come."
For a list of all Next Level Trail program recipients, visit the DNR website by clicking here.
