CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Dan Bullington received grim news to start the school year: Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Bullington, or "Mr. B," as students call him, is the longtime director of Clarksville High School's theatre program.
"Dan's probably one of the favorites because he is who he is," said Nikki Bullington, Dan's partner, who's also the principal at Clarksville Middle School. "And when you meet him, you would know he has a huge personality. Kids love it."
Students and staff at Clarksville Community Schools think a lot of Bullington. Administrators tout his success in building the arts program at the high school.
The diagnosis that came last Monday was difficult to hear for everyone who knows Dan Bullington.
"To get the diagnosis was tough," Nikki Bullington said. "To get the staging of the diagnosis was worse."
The school that he loves is now rallying around the teacher it loves.
"He'll give you his heart," said Anne Perissi, an administrative assistant and friend of Dan's. "He's really amazing."
Perissi started a GoFundMe page for Bullington to help raise money for his upcoming cancer treatments. It has already raised more than $3,000.
"He's more worried about his children and not seeing the students more than anything else," Perissi said. "I just thought I needed to do this on the side so I can help them like they help everyone else."
For the Bullington family, it has been a tough week since the diagnosis revealed that tough cancer. However, the outpouring of love from Clarksville Community Schools outweighs the pain, perhaps.
"I just keep thinking in my heart, 'How will I ever repay people for what they're doing for Dan and my family?'" Nikki Bullington said. "I'm greatly appreciative."
It's clear that his battle won't be fought alone.
"To know him is to know he will not roll over and just take it," Nikki Bullington said. "He will fight, and he has a lot to fight for."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.