LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Community Schools is requiring masks for all students, staff and visitors as school begins this week.
In a letter to sent parents Monday, the district said masks are required if students, staff and visitors aren't able to maintain 6 feet of social distance.
The change in masking policy was approved Monday, according to the letter sent from Superintendent Tina Bennett and School Safety Specialist Scott Gardner.
"In the past month, both locally and nationally, the number of positive cases has increased and our community is now an area of high community transmission," the letter says. "There, the guidance from the CDC, Indiana Department of Health and Clark County Health Department has changed.
Last week, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel strongly recommended masks in schools, but masks weren't mandated.
Yazel previously said COVID-19 cases are on the uptick in Clark County, and cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed.
Clarksville Community Schools will not require vaccinated students and staff to quarantine if close contact is identified.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 5.
