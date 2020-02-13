LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The city of Clarksville, Indiana, is thinking about making some major changes to Brown Station Way, including the addition of a median and a reduction of lanes.
The town's Redevelopment Commission hosted a meeting Thursday night to offer possible changes and seek public input.
Some of the changes under consideration include reducing the number of lanes to two, from the current four, which would allow for sidewalks for cyclists and pedestrians.
Roundabouts and a pedestrian bridge were also among the proposed upgrades.
Officials said the changes are needed because the city is growing, and the corridor could see significant growth over the next five to eight years. By some estimates, 2 million new visitors a year will travel on Brown Station Way.
"A lot of folks don't understand why we would mess with a cut through that works perfectly fine," said A.D. Stonecipher, with the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission. "And the reason is, as you heard tonight, major changes are coming to this corridor, whether we like it or not."
The initial price tag for the proposed changes is $15 million.
