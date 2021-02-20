LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after 22 boats were damaged or destroyed by fire at a southern Indiana lake, crews began working to clean it up Saturday.
Patoka Lake posted on Facebook that environmental crews at the Hoosier Hills Marina are working at the marina that was damaged by flames around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The Lick Fork State Recreational Area and marina are closed until further notice.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
