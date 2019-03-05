BARTON DISTILLERY - TANK COLLAPSE 3-5-19.jpg

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cleanup is underway after a tank collapsed at a Bardstown distillery.

Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly confirmed that tanks collapsed at the Barton 1792 Distillery just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. He said minor injuries were reported.

Crews are dealing with a spill of mash, which is made during bourbon production at the facility owned by Sazerac.

The tank collapse happened at the same distillery where a bourbon warehouse collapsed in June 2018. The building that collapsed was filled with about 18,000 barrels of bourbon, which leaked into a nearby creek and poisoned fish.

This story will be updated.

IMAGES | Warehouse collapse at Barton 1792 Distillery in June 2018

1 of 6

Related Stories:

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags