BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cleanup is underway after a tank collapsed at a Bardstown distillery.
Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly confirmed that tanks collapsed at the Barton 1792 Distillery just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. He said minor injuries were reported.
Fire truck leaving Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown after tank collapse this afternoon. Media is not allowed on property, where mash spill occurred. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/0tY9cxWvZN— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) March 5, 2019
Crews are dealing with a spill of mash, which is made during bourbon production at the facility owned by Sazerac.
The tank collapse happened at the same distillery where a bourbon warehouse collapsed in June 2018. The building that collapsed was filled with about 18,000 barrels of bourbon, which leaked into a nearby creek and poisoned fish.
This story will be updated.
