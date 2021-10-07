LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Charities has a newly-renovated welcome center named after the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken.
The Colonel Harland Sanders Foundation Welcome Center was unveiled on Thursday. The foundation donated $250,000 for the project. That money will go to support the Kosair Kids Financial Assistance Program.
The program helps ensure that no child in Kentucky or Southern Indiana goes without crucial medical care, therapy, or equipment they need. This year so far, 158 kids across 41 counties have received support.
Colonel Sanders and his wife, Claudia, started the foundation in the 1960s to give back to the community.
"The money was put forth to help the kids with their healthcare costs. The welcome center is a way we can recognize or thank the Col. Harlan Sanders Foundation for their generous support to Kosair Charities," said Keith Inman, the president of Kosair Charities.
Kosair Charities has been helping children with medical conditions in Kentucky and Indiana since 1923.
