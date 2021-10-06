LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Columbus Police Department is accepting winter clothing donations and hygiene products to help the Afghan refugees who are currently housed at Camp Atterbury.
CPD will accept new and gently used fall and winter clothing, including coats and jackets, as well as new and unopened health care and hygiene products. The "Pack a Patrol Vehicle" event will take place through Friday, Oct. 8.
The donated items can be dropped off at the police department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day until Friday.
