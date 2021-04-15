LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Finish the wall, send troops to the border, and work with Mexico to stop the flood of undocumented migrant children. That is the message from Kentucky Rep. James Comer.
Comer, R-District 1, just returned from a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border where he said border agents are overwhelmed, and it is creating a national security crisis.
“We need to take border security seriously, we need to have troops on the border, we need to make sure these people do not set foot on American soil,” Comer told WDRB News.
Comer said the Biden administration needs to work with the Mexican government to stem the tide of unaccompanied children.
“We need to work with FEMA and the Red Cross to set up shop on the Mexican side of the border because we're compassionate as Americans,” said Comer. “Nobody wants to see these kids be abandoned, but we need to help them on the Mexican side, and not give them more incentive to cross over into the United States, and immediately be on the American welfare system.”
Comer also criticized President Joe Biden for stopping construction on the border wall, especially since Congress had already allocated the funds.
“I saw several places in New Mexico where there were stacks of building material sky high,” he said. “The material's there. We need to finish construction of the wall. Every border patrol agent I talked to, every resident I talked to, said they want that wall finished.”
Comer said the administration needs to work with Central American governments to develop their economies and reduce the incentive for people to cross the border.
“We need to go to those Central American countries, we need to work with their economies, with their leadership, and try to help them develop their economies to create new opportunities for these people,” Comer said. “Instead of fleeing their country to come to the United States, hopefully they can have more opportunities in their home country.”
Comer does agree wit Biden’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11.
“That's probably the first decision Joe Biden's made that I actually agree with,” said Comer. “I strongly support removing all the troops from Afghanistan. I think that the American public has been ready to leave Afghanistan for at least a decade.”
Comer said American troops have accomplished a lot by destroying a number of terror cells, but it is time for them to come home.
But the Republican said it was not a good strategic move for Biden to announce a specific date.
“President Trump was criticized when he said ‘May.’ I'm sure Joe Biden will be criticized when he says ‘September.’ But the bottom line is we need to remove those troops from Afghanistan," he said.
