LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At a new mural on West Broadway, Thomas English is joined by the protesters he paints.
"It's been an outlet for the past two months," the local muralist said.
English said he was inspired by Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, and painted him first. He's now joined by familiar faces like Muhammad Ali, Breonna Taylor and David McAtee.
"You see this all the time, police brutality," said English. A Louisville native, English said he protests through his art.
In a community calling for change, the hometown artist reacts to the Louisville Metro Police Department naming Yvette Gentry as the new interim chief, the first Black woman to lead the department.
"Maybe her spirit can change things," he said, adding he is cautiously optimistic, but skeptical when it comes to systemic change.
"Black police chiefs only stay temporarily," he said. "They're just a face to calm down the nerves of the Black people. It's always been that way."
Metro Council President David James has confidence in the new chief and her ability to lead the city through difficult times.
"I think the department will benefit greatly from just the stabilizing effect of having her as a police chief right now," James said. "With all the tensions and the civil unrest, I think she'll be able to bring a voice to the conversation that is desperately needed — and has been needed for quite some time."
While some see inspiration in a new police chief, others try to find it at the mural in west Louisville.
"It brings joy. Closure. What I call a new scab on a wound that never healed," said English, as he painted faces from the past and present, calling on Louisville to create a new future. "Happiness and joy. Peace. Healing."
