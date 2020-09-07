LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is getting new leadership.
In an online news conference held on Labor Day afternoon, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that former LMPD Deputy Chief Yvette Gentry will be assuming the role of Interim LMPD Chief later this month, even as the search continues for a new permanent chief.
Gentry will replace current Interim Chief Robert Schroeder, who is retiring Oct. 1 after serving only three months months in the role. She will be the first African-American woman to serve as Louisville's police chief, even on an interim basis.
Fischer said Gentry has not applied for the permanent police chief, and is not interested in serving in the role.
According to her online LMPD bio, Gentry was first employed with the police department in July 1990, when she began her career as a communications specialist. She became an officer with what was then the Louisville Division of Police in 1994. She would go on to join LMPD's executive command staff in Jan. 2006, and move up the ranks to eventually be named Deputy Chief of Police in Jan. 2011.
She retired from LMPD in 2014, eventually assuming the role of director of Youth Detention and Prevention Services. In 2015, Mayor Fischer named her as his Chief of Community Building.
As noted, Gentry will replace Schroeder, who has been serving as interim chief since June. Mayor Fischer has said he would not have any input during the selection process of a new chief.
Schroeder has had to deal with the intense national spotlight on the department over the Breonna Taylor investigation, protests over social justice and the plummeting morale of LMPD officers.
Former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad was fired June 1 by Fischer after police officers did not record body-camera footage of the fatal shooting of David McAtee. The food stand owner was killed amid a gunfight involving LMPD officers and National Guard troops who were trying to disperse a crowd at Dino's Food Mart, a gas station-restaurant at 26th Street and West Broadway.Conrad had announced he intended to retire at the end of June.
The posting for the LMPD chief's job closed on Aug. 31, but Fischer has said he didn't expect to name a someone to the position until the end of the year. That's when results from a top-to-bottom review of the department and its 1,200 officers is expected to be complete.
More than 10,000 people responded to an online and phone survey about the search for a new chief. Frequently used phrases from the community shows residents want the new chief to be "accountable," "community oriented" and "a person of integrity." The public also wants a "good communicator" who is "transparent." Respondents in the community also said they want the new chief to "promote based on merit" and "address officer discontent to improve retention."
