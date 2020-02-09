LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community leaders gathered at Metro Hall Sunday afternoon to raise awareness about the 2020 U.S. Census.
A photoshoot featuring alumni from historically black colleges, universities and Greek organizations will help get the word out about minority participation in the census.
"They have a lot of influence," event organizer Ben Johnson said. "They're leaders in business and industry, they have large chapters, so that will be another easy way to get the information out."
Johnson hopes that reach and influence will encourage more census participation.
"Historically, the African American population is undercounted so we have to be a little more diligent, a little more specific," he said.
Census data is used to make critical decisions. The information collected this year will determine congressional representation and decide how and where federal funding is allocated.
Funding for hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, Medicaid, new roads and other critical programs and services depend on an accurate census count.
"There is no aspect of your life that is not affected by the census count and I don't think a lot of people realize that," Johnson said. "If you feel like you live in a food desert, there aren't enough schools or whatever it is, respond to the census. Do your part to help get the count to make sure you get the resources that your community deserves."
The census can be filled out online, by phone or by mail. If you don't turn in the form, a census taker will likely knock on your door. Locally, the census still needs to fill important jobs.
"The boots on the ground, the people that we need to hire, are the ones that will go back to capture all of those persons who didn't get the forms out," Sharron Brown, who works in recruiter assistance for the census, said. "They are vital, they are like the heartbeat of the census."
Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen and pass a criminal background check. Most jobs require employees to have a driver's license and access to a vehicle as well as access to a computer and email account.
People who are hired will attend paid training before beginning work. Bilingual applicants are needed. Most job offers will be made between January and April 2020. Pay depends on the county where the job is located. In Jefferson County, Kentucky, the census jobs pay between $19 and $21 per hour.
To learn more about the 2020 census, click here.