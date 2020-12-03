LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radcliff City Councilwoman Tanya Seabrooks has died, according to a post on the city's Facebook page Thursday.
The city, Hardin County Schools and Elizabethtown Police all issued their condolences to Seabrooks' family. They said the councilwoman was an advocate for small businesses, education and had a contagious smile.
For many years, Seabrooks also hosted a Christmas luncheon for people in the community so they could get a hot meal.
