LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the community paid their respects Sunday to Battalion Chief Maj. Garry Key, a member of the Zoneton Fire District who died Feb. 13 after a monthslong battle with COVID-19.
A 35-year veteran, Key was the longest-serving volunteer member of the Bullitt County fire district.
For several hours Sunday, community members visited the Arch L. Heady and Son Funeral Home on Preston Highway to pay tribute to Key.
"Garry touched so many lives in our community, being there so many years that he was well known," Kevin Moulton said. "Not just with the department, but with the whole community."
Key served briefly as acting chief of the fire district after Chief Rob Orkies died in December from a battle with COVID-19 and cancer.
"A line of duty death is really tough on any emergency services organization," said Rich Carlson with the Zoneton Fire District. "But having two people pass away so close together is extremely hard."
"(The community) has a hole in it again," Moulton added.
Key's funeral will be held at noon Monday at Okolona Christian Church. He will be buried at Resthaven Cemetery on Bardstown Road.
