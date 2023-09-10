LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A potluck dinner at Iroquois Park brought hundreds of people together on Sunday.
The Big Table, a welcoming event designed to bring people from all backgrounds to share food and conversation. Attendees are asked to bring a dish, fruit, dessert or non-alcoholic drinks to share with at least eight people.
Known as Louisville's largest potluck, hundreds of the people attended the event for the first time.
"It looks amazing," said Jodi Swanson. "It looks like you can just meet different people. It seems like an incredible way to build community."
Children also played in a soccer game.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.