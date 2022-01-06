LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 7, after dismissing students early Thursday as snow came down across Louisville.
District officials said winter weather conditions and staff absences factor into the district's decision on whether to call off classes.
❄️ SNOW DAY | Due to inclement weather, @JCPSKY is closed on Friday, January 7, 2022. This will be a traditional snow day and will not be used for Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI). Due to our closure, there will be no afternoon or evening extracurricular activities.#WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/jzmswzxDJo— JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 7, 2022
The district said the day would not be used for Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI). All afternoon and evening extracurricular activities were also canceled.
Students in middle and high schools were released at 11 a.m. Thursday, with elementary and early childhood students being released at 12:30 p.m., according to the district’s announcement that came about an hour after classes began.
JCPS said buses would run for all students and that Thursday's extracurricular activities were canceled.
In an email sent to JCPS parents Thursday evening obtained by WDRB News, the district said "Making a decision to change our school schedule after classes have already begun is never our intent, and we fully understand the challenges it creates for families. Today did not go as we initially anticipated and we understand the frustration from those in our community. These are difficult decisions and we always strive to make the best determinations based on available data."
❄️ UPDATES | After reviewing the most up-to-date inclement weather forecast, @JCPSKY will release all students early on Thursday, January 6. Please see details below ⬇️#WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/bMI0fY3RnD— JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 6, 2022
The district also revised its COVID-19 testing schedule, limiting testing to just JCPS high schools and Camp Edwards Education Complex from 3-7 p.m. because of weather.
🗓️ SCHEDULE CHANGE | Due to inclement weather, our COVID-19 testing sites are operating under a revised schedule today (January 6). Testing will be available at all @JCPSKY high schools & the Camp Edwards location ONLY from 3-7 p.m.REGISTER ➡️https://t.co/AeroUBUxou#WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/pxh2n7S9rt— JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 6, 2022
JCPS was among several other school districts that closed, transitioned to remote learning or released students early with snow expected Thursday. To see a full list of closures and delays, click here.
Renee Murphy, head of communications and community relations for JCPS, said the district considers weather and staffing, which has been tested during the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, in determining whether to cancel classes.
Superintendent Marty Pollio said Wednesday that a move to remote learning for JCPS was "probable at some point in the next several weeks" given the recent escalation of COVID-19 cases after the emergence of the omicron variant.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, JCPS reported 2,102 active COVID-19 cases and 2,099 quarantines among students and 660 active cases and 84 quarantines among staff.
"We will take a look at all of those factors in making our determination about school tomorrow," Murphy said.
As schools close or dismiss early, road crews with the Kentucky Department of Transportation continued working to keep the snow cleared from interstates.
Crews across District 5 are treating roads in Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and several other counties.
They're keeping a close eye on trouble spots like Interstate 64, ramps at Ninth Street, and Interstate 71 at Interstate 264.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.