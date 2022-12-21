SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Just because the decorations go out, doesn't mean police officers can mail it in. Duty still calls at Christmas time in Bullitt County.
"Never a dull moment," said Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin.
"We have a male standing outside," a dispatcher told officers. "He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs."
Not exactly the "holiday spirit" on display in the Dogwood Run subdivision. At least that's what a caller said.
When police got there, the officers were laughing and taking pictures.
"Umm...it's gonna be 'Uncle Eddie,'" the responding officer told the dispatcher.
He meant "Cousin Eddie," the cringey character from "Christmas Vacation."
"That's a good one," McCubbin said.
Joni Keeney brought the gassy, foul mouthed relative, with a plumbing problem from her favorite Christmas movie to her front yard.
"Everybody has a 'Cousin Eddie,' in their family, everybody," Keeney explained.
"She told me she was looking for a mannequin, and I'm like 'Oh Lord, here we go,'" neighbor, Tamara Gould said.
Keeney found one, put a robe on him, a cigar in his mouth and a beer in his hand.
"We don't drink, so we had to borrow our neighbor's beer can," said Keeney.
"My husband drank the beer," added Gould.
The chair came from Facebook marketplace, and Keeney used artistic skills from deep within for the outline of the cat.
A Rottweiler from next door even posed as "Snots" for a picture.
"I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh," Keeney said.
"It's the best, I think," said Gould.
"It's been a hit with the neighborhood," added Keeney.
Everyone except that lady who called the cops, but it can be difficult to see through the blinds, right?
"We'll give it that excuse," Keeney said with a smile.
Todd and Margo never had trouble.
Next year Keeney plans to add Clark Griswold hanging off the roof to her display.
