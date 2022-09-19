LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction collapse occurred at a new fire station being built in New Albany on Monday.
Part of the wall collapsed in an accident, causing damage to the frame of the structure that is being built along Charlestown Road.
Mayor Jeff Gahan said the damage was minimal.
“We are very thankful that no one was injured,” said Gahan. “Once completed, the firehouse is going to be a wonderful addition to fire protection for the neighborhood and the City of New Albany.”
The new station is replacing the Twin Oaks fire station, which has been around since 1964. It is being paid for by American Rescue Plan money.
