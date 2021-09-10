Salem Roundabout finished-INDOT Southeast photo.jpeg

The new roundabout at State Road 60 and the Salem Bypass, was completed after months of construction. (Indiana Department of Transportation Southeast photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After months of construction, cars are now moving through a new southern Indiana roundabout.

The roundabout is at State Road 60 and the Salem Bypass, one of the busiest intersections in Washington County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Southeast tweeted some photos of the finished product on Friday.

The $2 million project turned what was a two-way stop intersection into a single-lane roundabout. Construction started in March after pushback from some Salem residents worried about trucks being able to maneuver the roundabout.

INDOT previously told WDRB News the roundabout would increase safety and reduce the number of factors that could contribute to an accident. 

The interchange of the Salem Bypass and State Road 60 will be transformed into a single-lane roundabout in the coming months by the Indiana Department of Transportation. (WDRB file photo)

From 2012 to 2017, authorities reported 34 crashes, 29 of which were right-angle crashes where a driver pulls out in front of another. Nine of those crashes were fatal or extremely serious.

INDOT said drivers should use extra caution as they get used to the new traffic pattern.

