LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on the Kennedy Bridge to repair bridge joints remains ongoing after work was delayed due to weather.
Crews are currently focusing on work under the bridge that spans across the Ohio River from Louisville to southern Indiana.
Kennedy Bridge Update: Crews are now focusing on the work under the bridge deck. Work has been delayed since Monday afternoon until Wednesday morning due to weather (northern storm front and Hurricane Ida remnants). Pictured: Jimmy S under bridge deck & views from under bridge pic.twitter.com/aI4dbyZBo8— KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) August 31, 2021
The three left lanes on the bridge have been closed since June after inspectors found six bolts were missing, two were loose and others were sheered off. It's one of four joints that connect the bridge deck's concrete slabs, allowing the structure to expand and contract.
There is no estimate when construction work will be completed.
