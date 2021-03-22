NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Hoosiers ages 30 and older were able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines at Baptist Health Floyd after extra vials were thawed over the weekend.
Currently, Indiana residents ages 40 and older are eligible for vaccination. The vaccines had to be used Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, so about 400 extra doses were available because of no shows and appointments that weren't filled on Saturday and Sunday.
By 9 a.m. Monday, those appointments were already filled.
Baptist Health Floyd notified people of the extra shots by email and on social media, but officials don't see this becoming a regular occurrence.
"We've been doing vaccinations for three months now; we haven't really had this issue before — having too much vaccine," said Brian Cox, Baptist Health Floyd's director of hospital operations and emergency preparedness. "We kind of see this as a one-time event but we are seeing, as vaccine becomes available in the various age groups and Indiana moves down, that more people have found other ways to get vaccinated via extra shots."
Officials encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 once it's their turn. For more information, visit the Indiana Department of Health's website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.