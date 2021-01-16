LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Louisville said they are cautiously optimistic that the COVID-19 surge following Christmas and New Year's has leveled off
"Our hospitals are actually in good shape at the moment. They are under stress but not under what we would call extreme stress as we come through what I would call the Christmas and New Year's surge," Mayor Greg Fischer said Saturday during his weekly virtual COVID-19 town hall.
Jefferson County reported 558 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and has seen 59,907 total since the pandemic began, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The county is averaging 66.4 new cases per 100,000 residents daily, the report says.
With 30,000 people in Louisville vaccinated so far, Fischer said the city's concerns turn to supply issues as the rollout of doses has slowed down.
"We are getting out 90% of the vaccines within a week (which) is the goal," Fischer said. "We are approaching the point where the ability to vaccinate is greater than the supply coming in."
The possible approval of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine could speed up the process, but approval is not expected in the coming weeks.
Nearly 600 Jefferson County residents have died after testing positive for the virus, according to Kentucky Public Health.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate continues decline as Beshear reports 3,096 new cases, 32 deaths
- Louisville-area hospitals accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 70 and older
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.