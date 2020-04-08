LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Members of the Louisville Orchestra are working together virtually to brighten your COVID-19 quarantine days with music.
Many of the orchestra's musicians, including Musical Director Teddy Abrams and violinist Gabriel Lefkowitz, are providing pop-up performances online. Now, you can see them all in one place.
The orchestra just launched a new page on its website, called "LO Online." There, you can see performances, interviews, instrument demonstrations and more.
The orchestra had to cancel the end of its concert season because of the pandemic.
