LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More members of Louisville's homeless population are now vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Salvation Army hosted a vaccination clinic Tuesday in partnership with the city and Norton Healthcare. In total, 48 people were given the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"It's very hard to get people to come multiple times, so this one shot is available," said Capt. Jimmy Parrish with the Salvation Army Louisville. "It helps, they're able to get protected by this one shot and that way we don't have to worry about trying to find them because most of the time, they're very transient. They're here and then they're there and then they're gone and never know when they're back."
The facility says it sees a lot of foot traffic and that this vaccine will help keep people safe there. It serves more than 400 meals each day and has fed 160,000 people since the start of the pandemic.
This comes after hundreds of members of the homeless population received vaccines from Norton Healthcare on Monday at Wayside Christian Mission. They were also given the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
