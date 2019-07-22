LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of the 2-year-old girl who died in an apparent drowning that happened in Louisville.
The girl has been identified as Samantha Clark, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Mark Wampler.
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a home in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road Sunday around 10 p.m.
Clark was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville, where she was pronounced dead just after 10:30 p.m.
Police say Clark was in the pool with two other pre-teens. Investigators don't believe the 2-year-old or the pre-teens lived at the home where they were swimming. The manner of death has been ruled as an accident.
